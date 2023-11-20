Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): A fire broke out at the Visakhapatnam fishing harbour late last night. The blaze reportedly started on one of the boats where a group of individuals were allegedly partying, according to a police official.

"One of the ships caught fire where some boys were there late at night; probably they were all partying. Luckily, the other boatmen came and deanchored that ship and let it off into the sea," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order Ravi Shankar told ANI.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Held for Exhuming Five-Year-Old Girl's Body, Sleeping Next to It.

"The ship had full tanker diesel and gas cylinders so the fire had a multiplier effect and it drifted on to the other ships that were parked at the jetty," he said.

The situation was finally brought under control with the assistance of the Navy ship Sahara.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: No Anti-Incumbency, BRS Seeking Third Term Due to People's Expectations, Says State Minister Harish Rao.

"Towards the end, the Navy ship Sahara also came and assisted us and because of them, we got the fire under control," the ADGP added.

"There is no loss of life at the outset. Only about 25-30 ships got gutted. We are investigating the cause of the incident," ADGP Shankar said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)