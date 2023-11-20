Varanasi, November 20: In a bizarre incident, the Varanasi police have arrested a man who allegedly trespassed on a graveyard and exhumed the body of a five-year-old girl. He was found sleeping next to the body by the girl's father, police said, adding they were investigating if he sexually assaulted the body. The girl's father, a resident of Dashashwamedh area in the city, in his police complaint said his daughter died of an ailment last week after which he buried her in a graveyard at Rewari Talab. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: PAC Constable Held for Raping 23-Year-Old Woman in Agra

A few days later, he became suspicious when he went to her grave. As such, he decided to have the grave dug up but found the body to be missing. The accused, Mohammad Rafeeq, 30, was found to be sleeping next to the body while in an inebriated state. Rafeeq was arrested and booked under section 297 (trespassing on burial places) of the IPC on Sunday, said deputy commissioner of police RS Gautam. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Four Minor Siblings Electrocuted While Playing Near Fan in Unnao District

In the post-mortem report, which was conducted by a panel of three doctors, including a woman doctor, a suspicion of sexual assault on the body of the girl was raised. The panel then suggested DNA profiling (test) of the accused, police said. The DCP said an application would be filed in court to request for DNA sample collection from the accused for the test.