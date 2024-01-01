New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Weeks ahead of the grand consecration of the Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Vinod Bansal performed yagna for the consecration of the Ram temple.

VHP leader also urged VHP workers to go to every nook and corner of the country and give a heartfelt invitation through "Akshat Nimantran" for the next 15 days.

"Jai Shri Ram friends, Good morning. From today, for the next 15 days, go to every nook and corner of the country and give a heartfelt invitation through "Akshat Nimantran" (invitation) to the entire world on the arrival of Ram Lala after 500 years in the temple built on the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram. Neither should we stop nor should we get tired, we should concentrate on the work of Shri Ram." Vinod Bansal posted on X.

Meanwhile, a racket is allegedly defrauding people in the guise of collecting donations to support the construction of the temple.

This scam has prompted the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) to approach Uttar Pradesh police. The VHP has also issued a warning on social media, asking people not to fall prey to the scam.

"Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Nyas has not authorized anyone to collect funds for this occasion. We have sent the formal complaint to the @dgpup and @Igrangelucknow to take immediate steps in the matter of faith," he added.

The VHP spokesperson also issued a video message, claiming that they had been informed about the racket trying to loot devotees in the name of donations for the temple.

"We have been informed that some people are trying to collect money through social media by creating a fake ID in the name of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra and generating a fake QR code," Bansal said in the video message.

"Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra has not given anyone any right to collect money in any way. And those who are making such efforts want to cheat people in a fraudulent manner, and action should be taken against them. For this, I have immediately informed the Ministry of Home Affairs, DGP Uttar Pradesh, and the Delhi Commissioner of Police and demanded that the strictest action be taken against such people. And people should also be careful. This is a time of celebration, and we are going to give invitations and not accept any donation or gift of any kind," he added.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra is a trust set that has been given the responsibility of the construction and management of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. (ANI)

