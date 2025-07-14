New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): The Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers, JP Nadda, visited Dammam and Riyadh from July 11-13.

His visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation with India in the field of Chemicals and fertilisers. He led a high-level delegation that included the Secretary and other senior officials from the Department of Fertilisers and Ministry of External Affairs.

JP Nadda held discussions on Sunday with the Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, His Excellency Bandar bin Ibrahim Al Khorayef in Riyadh on mechanisms to strengthen partnership in fertilizers, petrochemicals, and pharmaceutical sectors, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said.

In a post on X, Nadda said, "Held a productive meeting with H.E. Bandar bin Ibrahim Al Khorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, in Riyadh. Discussed deepening collaboration in fertilisers, petrochemicals & pharma. Also witnessed signing of long-term DAP supply agreements between Maaden & Indian PSUs (IPL, KRIBHCO, CIL) for 3.1 million MT annually from FY 2025-26. A step forward in ensuring India's fertiliser security."

The two ministers also witnessed the signing of Long-Term Agreements between Maaden and Indian companies- viz, IPL, KRIBHCO and CIL for supply of overall enhanced 3.1 million metric ton of Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertilizer per annum for five years from 2025-26 onwards with further extension of five years with mutual consent. Both sides underscored their commitment to broadening the scope of bilateral relations to include other key fertilizers such as Urea along with DAP aiming to further ensure India's fertilizer security.

Discussions were also held on facilitating mutual investments, with a focus on exploring opportunities for Indian Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) to invest in the Saudi fertilizer sector, and reciprocally, Saudi investments in India.

Additionally, the leaders deliberated on avenues for collaborative research, especially in developing India-specific customized and alternative fertilizers to enhance agricultural productivity and sustainability.

In addition, a joint team has been set-up led by Secretary (Fertilizer) on the Indian side and Vice Minister for Mining Affairs in the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources on the Saudi side to explore long term collaboration in this sector.

Nadda also held a bilateral meeting with His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Energy, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and co-chair of the Economy and Investment Committee of the Strategic Partnership Council between India and Saudi Arabia on ways to enhance the economic partnership between the two countries. His Royal Highness also hosted a lunch in honor of the Union Minister.

In a post on X, he further shared, "Engaged in discussions with His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Energy, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and co-chair of the Economy and Investment Committee of the Strategic Partnership Council between India and Saudi Arabia on ways to enhance the economic partnership between the two countries."

He also met H E Abdulaziz Al-Rumaih, Saudi Vice Minister of Health in Riyadh. They discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the medical sector, health services, pharmaceuticals, digital health solutions, and knowledge exchange. In this context, they noted the significance of the bilateral MoU on Health signed during the recent State Visit of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia..

Earlier on July 12, Nadda along with the accompanying delegation visited Maaden facilities at Ras Al Khair and had a tour of the Phosphate production plant. They were received by Hassan Al Ali, Chairman, Maaden Phosphate and other senior officials of Maaden. India is a key export destination for fertilizers from Saudi Arabia, and Maaden is the leading company in this sector in the Kingdom.

Chairman of the Saudi India Business Council, Abdulaziz bin Abdul Hadi Al Qahtani hosted dinner in honour of the Union Minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers on July 11 in Damman in the presence of the business community from the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia.

The visit of JP Nadda highlighted the strong economic ties between India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia particularly in the area of fertilisers. In 2024-25, India's imports of DAP fertilizer from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were 1.9 million MT, reflecting around 17 per cent increase over 1.6 million MT imported during FY 2023-24. With the signing of these long-term agreements for DAP, the supply of DAP will enhance to 3.1 million MT from FY 2025-26 onwards.

The visit secured important commitments for the long-term supply of fertilisers from Saudi Arabia to India. (ANI)

