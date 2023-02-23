New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Vice President of Guyana Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday met his Indian counterpart Jagdeep Dhankhar and the two leaders agreed to continue work on strengthening bilateral partnership in various sectors, including petroleum and natural gas, agriculture and education.

Jagdeo is in India on an official visit from February 20 to 25 at the invitation of Vice President Dhankhar.

He is accompanied by Ashni Singh, Senior Minister within the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, and high-level official and business delegations from Guyana.

Jagdeo met Vice President Dhankhar on Thursday, and the two leaders appreciated the close and cordial relations shared by India and Guyana based on strong people-to-people ties, economic linkages and commonalities of approach on multilateral issues, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Both the leaders agreed to continue to work on strengthening bilateral partnership in various sectors, including petroleum and natural gas, agriculture, agro-processing, education, healthcare, capacity building, information and communications technology (ICT), renewable energy and climate change.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar also called on Jagdeo.

The visiting leader is expected to call on the President of India on Friday and meet the ministers of health and family welfare, chemicals and fertilizers, petroleum and natural gas, and, housing and urban affairs.

In addition, he is attending the World Sustainable Development Summit being organised by TERI (The Energy Research Institute) here from February 22-24, the MEA said.

The visit of Vice President Jagdeo follows that of President Irfaan Ali, who was in India in January 2023 as the chief guest of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. High-level exchanges between India and Guyana reflect new energy and momentum in bilateral relations, it noted.

