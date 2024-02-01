Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 1 (ANI): Airlines company Vistara on Thursday said that heavy traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement are expected enroute to Ranchi Airport on Thursday.

Taking to the social media platform, X, Vistara advised the passengers to allow more time for their journey to the airport.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Friend Urinates on Teen, Another Records Video to Extort Money in Lonavala; Booked.

"#TravelUpdate: Heavy traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement are expected enroute Ranchi Airport on February 1st. Customers are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport. Thank you," the post read.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Union Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Arrives at Parliament With Her Trademark Tablet 'Bahi-Khata' (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)