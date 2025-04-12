Tirupati, Apr 12 (PTI) A Vizag-based businessman on Saturday donated Rs 1 crore to the Sri Venkateswara Anna Prasadam Trust, which serves free food to devotees.

Srinivasa Rao, a mining and infrastructure businessman from the port city, handed over the donation in the form of a demand draft (DD) to TTD chairman B R Naidu at his camp office in Tirumala.

Also Read | Jharkhand IED Blast: Jharkhand Jaguar Constable Killed, Another Injured in IED Explosion in West Singhbhum.

"Rao donated Rs 1 crore to the Sri Venkateswara Anna Prasadam Trust on Saturday," said a release from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Run by donations from across the world, the Sri Venkateswara Anna Prasadam Trust deposits funds in nationalised banks and meets its expenses to serve food to devotees through the interest earned on them.

Also Read | Baisakhi 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Greets Citizens Before Harvest Festivals Vishu, Bahag Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Meshadi, Vaishakhadi and Puthandu Pirapu.

The trust provides beverages and three meals a day to thousands of devotees.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)