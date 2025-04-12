New Delhi, April 12: President Droupadi Murmu greeted citizens before the harvest festivals Vaisakhi, Vishu, Bohag Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Meshadi, Vaishakhadi and Puthandu Pirapu. These festivals will be celebrated across the country from April 13-15. "On the auspicious occasion of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Bohag Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Meshadi, Vaishakhadi and Puthandu Pirapu, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Indians living in India and abroad," Murmu said in a message. Baisakhi 2025 Wishes: Share WhatsApp Messages, Vaisakhi Greetings, HD Images, Quotes and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Spirit of Punjab’s Harvest Festival.

She said these festivals symbolise our social traditions and give the message of preserving nature and protecting our cultural legacy. Through them, we honour the hard work of farmers and express our gratitude to them, the President said. "I wish that these vibrant festivals motivate us to work with commitment and dedication for the development of our nation," she said.

