New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday searched 16 places across eight states in the Vizianagaram ISIS case linked with the conspiracy to spread terror through the use of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) backed by radicalisation and recruitment of vulnerable youth through various social media platforms. The agency claimed to have seized several digital devices, documents, cash and incriminating materials during the massive searches conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Delhi. NIA carried out the search operations in close coordination with Andhra Pradesh Police. The searches, which marked a significant step by NIA towards dismantling the terror networks in India, came less than a month after NIA arrested a key accused in the case (RC-14/2025/NIA/DLI). Arif Husain, alias Abu Talib, was nabbed on August 27 this year while he was attempting to flee to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

"Investigations indicated he had conspired with the co-accused to arrange for the supply of weapons through the Nepal border," said the NIA in a statement. NIA has been investigating the case, registered initially by the police at Vizianagaram following the arrest of another accused, Siraj-ur-Rahman, since July this year. The police had arrested Siraj after he was found in possession of chemical substances suspected to be used in the fabrication of IEDs. During questioning, NIA said, Siraj revealed a conspiracy to wage war against the Government of India, leading to the arrest of another accused, Syed Sameer.

Investigations by NIA revealed that both Siraj and Sameer were actively involved in indoctrinating youth through Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, Signal, and other social media platforms. (ANI)

