New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): The Election Commission on Saturday announced poll dates for five states with Uttar Pradesh going for seven-phase assembly election from February 10, Manipur to go for two-phase election from February 27 and Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand to face elections on Februrary 14.

The counting of votes in all states will take place on March 10.

The poll dates were announced by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra at a press conference here. With the announcement of poll dates, the model code of conduct has come into force.

The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. "There is equitable distribution of seats for Uttar Pradesh in seven phases. Voting phases move West-to-East in terms of state's geographic spread," he said.

Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa will go for polls on February 14 along with second phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh.

The polling in Manipur on February 27 and March 3 will coincide with the fifth and sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh election.

Sushil Chandra also announced the COVID-19 norms concerning the elections. (ANI)

