New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Attacking the BJP-led government, Congress leader KC Venugopal on Wednesday alleged that the Waqf Amendment Bill "is a dangerous, divisive law which runs against the tenets of our Constitution"

Participating in the debate on Waqf (Amendment Bill), 2025 in Lok Sabha, he accused the BJP of resorting to divisive politics.

"I expected so many legislations to come during this period. For last several years, farmers have been on the street, they are demanding legal guarantees for MSP. But the Bill is not coming. Youngsters of this country are unemployed and in despair. So, the country expected legislation for drastic change for the youth of the country. But it didn't come...You can see the legislation that has been given priority by this government. This is to have only one agenda - to divide Bharat Mata in the name of religion...," Venugopal said.

In a post on X later, Venugopal said Congress rejects the bill and will protect every citizen's fundamental rights.

"The Waqf Amendment Bill is a dangerous, divisive law which runs against the tenets of our Constitution. The Government is bringing this today as if all other pressing issues of our country have been solved. Is there no unemployment anymore? Are farmers happy? Are women safe? Why is this the BJP's focus? This Bill is yet another example of the BJP's visceral hatred towards minorities - they want to control their lives and suppress their rights, bringing non-Muslims to control Waqf properties," Venugopal said.

"This is just the beginning, they will come after every minority religion going forward. We vehemently reject this Bill and will always fight to protect the Constitution and every citizen's fundamental rights," he added.

Expressing support for the Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Panchayati Raj and JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh said on Wednesday that the legislation is aimed at bringing transparency and ensuring the welfare of all sections of the Muslim community.

The JD-U leader said that attempts have been made since the beginning of the discussion to create atmosphere that the Bill is "anti-Muslim" and said it is not against the community.

"Waqf is a sort of Trust which is formed to work in the interest of Muslims. This is not a religious organisation...The Trust has the right to do justice to all sections of Muslims, but that is not happening...Today, a narrative is being made. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being criticised, if you do like him then do not look at him. But appreciate his good work," he said.

The minister said the opposition parties have no basis to oppose the bill but a narrative is sought to be created for political benefit

Moving the bill for passing in the House, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that bill will not be applicable retrospectively and the Centre is not seeking more powers.

"When our country has the largest Waqf property in the world, why hasn't it been used for the education, medical treatment, skill development, and income generation of poor Muslims? Why has no progress been made in this regard so far?" Rijiju said.

Along with the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Rijiju also moved the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha. The bill was earlier presented in the Lok Sabha in August last year and a Joint Parliamentary Committee, headed by BJP member Jagdambika Pal, examined it.

The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995. The Bill seeks to improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India. It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records. (ANI)

