Raipur, Apr 4 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday lauded the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, saying the legislation will prevent the illegal occupation of tribal land and protect the interest of the scheduled tribes.

In a series of posts on his 'X' handle, Sai accused the opposition of constantly trying to mislead the Muslim community on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and said it was highly condemnable.

The Parliament has approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, after the Rajya Sabha gave its nod to the contentious legislation following an over 13-hour debate. The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 members voting in favour and 95 opposing it. It passed in the Lok Sabha early Thursday, with 288 members supporting it and 232 against it.

"Congratulations on the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in both Houses of the Parliament. The Bill is also important to protect tribal rights and their interests," he wrote.

The Bill provides that no property under the 5th and 6th schedule of the Constitution (tribal areas) can be declared as belonging to the Waqf board, and this will effectively stop illegal occupation of tribal land and protect tribal culture, Sai said, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He further alleged, "The opposition has constantly tried to mislead the Muslim community on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. It is highly condemnable. This Bill is not against any religion but strengthens the values of justice and equality. It is in the interest of poor minorities."

The chief minister said the amendment is a historic step towards ensuring transparency and accountability in the management of Waqf properties.

"This Bill is proof of the strength of India's democratic system. The way this Bill has been widely discussed shows the maturity of our Parliamentary discourse," he said.

Sai asserted that the purpose of this Bill is not to interfere in religious activities but to ensure administrative reform and judicial transparency.

