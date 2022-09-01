New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) The national capital witnessed a warm morning on Thursday with the minimum temperature rising by a notch even as the weather office predicted cloudy skies through the day.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, the official marker of the city, was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius.

"There will be cloudy day on Thursday. The maximum temperature of the day is likely to hover around 37 degrees Celsius," an IMD official said.

Wednesday's maximum temperature had settled at 38 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal.

The rainfall in the last 24 hours between 8.30 am on Wednesday and 8.30 am on Thursday was nil, the weather office said.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Thursday was 73 per cent, the weather office said.

Delhi recorded just 41.6 mm of rainfall in August, the lowest in at least 14 years, due to the absence of any major weather system in northwest India.

Weather experts attribute the lack of rainfall this month to the development of three low-pressure areas over the northwest Bay of Bengal which pulled the monsoon trough over central India and did not let it move to the north for a long period.

