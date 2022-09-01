Srinagar, September 1: A female Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) officer has filed a sexual harassment complaint in the high court against a senior police official of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

In her complaint, the Deputy Director-level KAS officer alleged that the ACB official sought sexual gratification during the verification of a complaint against her. The complainant also said that the ACB had started verification against her without any legal sanction. SC to Hear Case Relating to Sexual Harassment Against Judges on Nov 15.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, the high court has directed the ACB not to undertake any further verification against the complainant which is the subject matter of her petition and also furnish a status report related to the verification carried out so far.

