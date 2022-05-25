New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Delhi civic body's 'waste-to-wealth' initiative has been adopted as one of the parameters for ranking in the upcoming Swachh Survekshan 2023, the municipal corporation of the city said on Wednesday.

'Waste-to-wealth' concept in Delhi refers to use of waste material to create replicas of various heritage monuments in parks.

"Considering the replicas of monuments made by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) using waste materials as the backbone of the 3Rs -- reduce, reuse, recycle programme, the government of India has issued guidelines for every urban body to develop at least one park in its area, for Swachh Survekshan 2023," the MCD claimed in a statement.

In the toolkit of Swachh Survekshan 2023, two per cent weightage is to be given for developing parks on the theme of 'waste-to-wealth' by urban bodies, it said.

The initiative has been adopted as one of the parameters for ranking in the Swachh Survekshan 2023, the MCD said.

The unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had formally came into existence on Sunday, with IAS officers Ashwani Kumar and Gyanesh Bharti assuming charge as the new civic body's special officer and commissioner, respectively.

The erstwhile three civic bodies -- NDMC, SDMC and EDMC -- have been merged into one MCD.

Two parks in Delhi have been set up based on the 'waste-to-wealth' concept.

'Waste-to-Wonder Park' was developed by the erstwhile SDMC at Sarai Kale Khan where replicas of seven wonders of the world have been made, while replicas of famous tourist places and destinations of India have been made at Punjabi Bagh's 'Bharat Darshan Park'.

Apart from this, it has also been proposed to make replicas based on this concept at Ajmal Khan Park in Karol Bagh and Celebration Park near Nirman Vihar metro station, the MCD said.

To develop the ambitious 'Waste-to-Wonder Park' and 'Bharat Darshan Park, unused waste items and material kept at corporation stores, like perishables of iron, electric poles, old cars, park grills, automobile parts, iron pipes, were used.

In Swachh Survekshan 2023, any urban local body which will develop a 'waste-to-wonder' theme park and upload the photographs on the Swachhtam Portal with the help of GIS module will get 90 marks. There has been a provision of 10 points for geo-tagging of such a park, officials said.

Making a provision of evaluation marks for developing 'waste-to-wealth' theme-based parks and developing at least one 'waste-to-wonder' park in the urban body in Swachh Survekshan 2023 "shows the success of the MCD". The concept of 'Kachre-se-Kanchan' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been realised by the civic body. The municipal body will keep making similar efforts and innovations in future as well, the statement said.

