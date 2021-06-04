Coimbatore, June 4 (PTI): A 60-year-old watchman was killed by an elephant near an estate at Valparai in the district on Friday, police said.

His wife got anxious when he did not return home after duty this morning and did not answer her calls on the mobile phone, the police said.

She went in search of him and found him dead, they said.

Forest and police officials went to the spot, found that the death was due to an elephant-attack and sent the body to the government hospital, Pollachi, for a postmortem.

