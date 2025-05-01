Chandigarh, May 1 (PTI) The AAP government in Punjab has decided to convene a special session of the Vidhan Sabha on Monday to discuss and take steps to "protect" the state's water resources amid a row over water sharing with Haryana.

The ruling party has also called an all-party meeting on Friday morning over the issue.

Also Read | Noida: Ex-Domestic Help Conspires With Driver, Steals Over INR 1 Crore in Cash and Jewellery From Businessman’s House, Both Accused Arrested.

The decisions were taken in a meeting of AAP ministers, MLAs and other senior party leaders. It was attended by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

A fresh row has erupted between Punjab and Haryana over the issue of water release. The AAP government in the border state has refused to release more water to the BJP-ruled neighbouring state, claiming it has already utilised 103 per cent of its allocated share of water.

Also Read | Amit Shah Vows To Avenge Pahalgam Terror Attack, Says 'Won't Spare a Single Terrorist'.

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has decided to release 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana despite the Punjab government officials strongly objecting to it.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, AAP's Punjab unit chief Aman Arora strongly condemned the BJP-led central government, alleging "continuous betrayal and exploitation of Punjab's natural resources."

"Punjab has been systematically cheated by the BJP, which has consistently attempted to infringe upon our rightful claims. The latest conspiracy involves looting Punjab's waters to benefit Haryana, even when Haryana is already receiving more than its share," Arora stated.

Arora said Punjab, with a 60 per cent share in the BBMB, which regulates water distribution from Bhakra and Pong dams, is facing attempts to divert its waters unjustly to Haryana.

Haryana, which is already receiving 4,700 cusecs against its allocated 1,700 cusecs, is now set to benefit from additional "theft" of Punjab's rightful share, he said.

"This is outright robbery of Punjab's lifeline, and we will not allow this injustice to continue," Arora stated.

Arora said the AAP has called for an all-party meeting at 10 am on Friday, inviting all political parties in Punjab to take a clear stand on the issue.

"This is the moment of truth. The people of Punjab will see who stands with them and who supports the BJP's treachery. The Akali Dal, Congress, and BJP leaders must clarify their positions on this critical issue," Arora said.

The Punjab government has also called a special session of the state assembly on Monday to discuss and take concrete steps to "protect" Punjab's water resources.

He said Kejriwal is actively leading the party's efforts on the ground to safeguard Punjab's water rights.

The AAP leaders staged protests across the state against the BJP for giving more water to Haryana through the BBMB.

They 'gheraoed' the residences of many BJP leaders and the BJP offices as part of their protest.

Meanwhile, the BBMB transferred Akashdeep Singh of the Punjab cadre from the position of Director Water Regulation at Nangal. He has been replaced by Sanjeev Kumar, a Haryana cadre officer.

It was learnt that Akashdeep in the Wednesday BBMB meeting insisted that more water to Haryana could be released if an indent in this regard is received from Punjab as per the regulations manual.

Earlier, Arora wrote to Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar, questioning his "silence" over the BBMB's decision to give more water to Haryana.

"This brazen decision, orchestrated by the Narendra Modi-led central government, is nothing short of daylight robbery and an outright attack on Punjab's rights," alleged Arora while referring to BBMB's move of giving more water to Haryana.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)