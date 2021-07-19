New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Rains in the city on Monday morning led to waterlogging and traffic snarls on several road stretches including ITO and Pul Prahladpur.

Some of the stretches where waterlogging was reported were Ring Road, Pragati Maidan, Palam, Kirari and Rohtak road.

Waterlogged streets also led to traffic snarls at several stretches in the city and traffic was diverted at the Pul Prahladpur underpass.

“Waterlogging reported at Pulpehladpur under railway bridge. Traffic is diverted from MB (Mehrauli-Badarpur) road towards Mathura road,” the Delhi traffic police said in a tweet.

Traffic snarls were witnessed on Ring Road near Millennium Park, Sarai Kale Khan, Kilokri, near IP Flyover, Dhaula Kuan, Vikas Marg, Azadpur, among others.

Officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) said waterlogging complaints were being dealt with on a priority basis.

“Our field staff along with senior engineers is on the ground. Water is being removed from streets,” a PWD official said.

