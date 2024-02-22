North 24 Parganas, February 22: West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar was taken into custody by West Bengal Police after he sat on a protest demanding the arrest of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh in violence-hit Sandeshkhali of North 24 Parganas district. The WB BJP chief was arrested by police during his protest in Sandeshkhali. After receiving permission from the police to visit the trouble-torn area in Sandeshkhali on Thursday, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar staged a protest against the TMC leader in front of a police station in Sandeshkhali.

The BJP State president who was accompanied by a slew of security personnel had arrived at violence-hit Sandeshkhali after police permission and was seen interacting with the women of Sandeshkhali there. Earlier in the day, Majumdar went to visit the arrested party workers in prison in the Basirhaat area of the district. While speaking to ANI on his visit to the arrested party workers, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said, "They (jail administration) didn't permit to go inside. I will meet them (Party workers) from outside just like a common family." Fresh Tension Erupts in Sandeshkhali: Property of TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan’s Brother Burnt by Mob

The BJP state president also said, "We have given in writing that we want to meet Vikas Singh and 11 other party workers, they're innocent and have done nothing wrong. They (administration) said that only local MP is allowed to meet, I asked them to show me the Act where it is written. As an MP, it's a legal right that I can visit the jail. I am here till the jailer's sense prevails, but it seems those who are on the other side of the call aren't allowing it. For Mamata Banerjee, her will is the constitution."

Speaking about the incidents of Sandeshkhali, Majumdar said that the main goal in visiting Basirhat is to assure the BJP workers that the entire Bharatiya Janta Party is with them. "The main goal of visiting Basirhat is to assure the BJP workers that the entire Bharatiya Janta Party is with them, from the Prime Minister to every Booth President everyone is standing with them and we will get them out of jail," he said. Majumdar also questioned why TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan had not been arrested and said, "I wanted to ask DGP, why Sheikh Shahjahan has not yet been arrested. ST Commission must visit and they have visited the place as the major victims of Sandeshkhali atrocities are STs."

Earlier on Monday, the West Bengal BJP president had announced that the party would hold a 72-hour-long protest in the coming days demanding the arrest of Sheikh Shahjahan amid the turmoil in the state over the Sandeshkhali violence. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Mazumdar said, "We will hold a minimum 72-hour long protest in the coming days demanding the arrest of Sheikh Shahjahan. The probable day of protest is February 22." Journalist Arrested in Sandeshkhali: Scribe Reporting From Ground Arrested by West Bengal Police

Sukanta Majumdar Arrested While Protesting Against TMC Leader

#WATCH | West Bengal: Police detained West Bengal BJP President Dr. Sukanta Majumdar after he sat on a protest demanding the arrest of Shahjahan Sheikh, in Sandeshkhali https://t.co/0UuBy718RU pic.twitter.com/zx9kRXrkKH — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2024

Training guns at Mamata Banerjee for accusing the BJP of instigating violence in the state, Majumdar said that Mamata Banerjee should be a little more sensitive towards the women in the state and refrain from making such statements. Notably, the Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Lok Sabha Privileges Committee proceedings against West Bengal senior officials in the matter relating to the Sandeshkhali protest.

The Privileges Committee notice came on a complaint filed by BJP Member of Parliament Sukanta Majumdar for alleged misconduct, brutality, and causing life-threatening injuries by the police officials and district administration of Basirhat, North 24 Parganas District of West Bengal. West Bengal's Sandeshkhali area has been witnessing massive unrest for over 10 days as women protestors are seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his aides.

