New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute-Kolkata has started OPD services from its new campus in Rajarhat, initially catering to patients of surgical and medical oncology.

The OPD services started on August 19, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

Also Read | Pakistan Threatens India With Nuclear War, Minister Sheikh Rasheed Says ‘We Can Drop Atom Bombs Up To Assam Without Harming Muslims’.

Basic diagnostics facilities will be made available at the centre soon, followed by day-care chemotherapy services.

"Keeping in view the burden of cancers and need for more facilities for affordable and quality cancer care services, it was decided to set up a much bigger facility in the form of second campus of CNCI at Rajarhat in Kolkata," the statement said.

Also Read | Mumbai: Drug Case Accused Commits Suicide, Hangs Self in Taloja Jail's Quarantine Centre.

"When fully functional, the second campus of CNCI will be a state-of-the-art, 460-bed cancer treatment centre, offering high quality and affordable treatment options to the people in various specialties of oncology," the statement said.

Currently, the institute is functioning from its existing campus at SP Mukherjee Road in Kolkata.

The Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute has been in the service of the nation since 1950, and is a premiere centre for cancer treatment and research in the Eastern region of the country.

Construction of the new campus of CNCI in Rajarhat has been jointly funded by the Government of India and Government of West Bengal in the ratio of 75:25.

With OPD services starting from the new campus, the institute will be able to cater to a larger number of cancer patients, thus ensuring improved access to affordable and quality treatment facilities for the people of the state and the region, the ministry said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)