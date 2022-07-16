New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was Saturday announced as the BJP-led NDA's vice presidential candidate.

Making the announcement here, BJP president J P Nadda lauded Dhankhar as a "kisan putra" (farmer's son) who established himself as a "people's governor".

Since assuming charge as the governor of West Bengal in July 2019, Dhankhar has taken on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government regularly over various issues.

BJP leaders noted that Dhankhar has been in public life for more than three decades, and his life story reflects the spirit of new India: "overcoming innumerable social and economic hurdles and achieving one's goals".

