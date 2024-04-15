Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 15 (ANI): West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar on Monday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks on Ram Navami.

Majumdar termed Banerjee's comments as 'shameful and divisive', accusing her of creating a divide between different religions.

He further alleged that the All India Trinamool Congress is attempting to reduce Hindus to second-grade citizens in their homeland.

His remarks come in the wake of Banerjee's controversial statement at a public rally in West Bengal, where she allegedly stated that "If you see them (BJP) sloganeering on (April) 17, it is their (BJP's) day of riot."

Notably, Ram Navami, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Rama, is celebrated on April 17.

https://x.com/DrSukantaBJP/status/1779824504036073747

"Shameful and divisive remarks by CM Mamata Banerjee, pitting 'us' against 'them'. All India Trinamool Congress is trying to reduce Hindus to second-grade citizens in their own homeland," he said in a post on X.

The West Bengal BJP chief will be fighting against Trinamool Congress' Biplab Mitra.

Polling in the 42 parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal will be held on April 19, April 26, May 4, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4.

In most of the constituencies in the state, the main fight is between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the principal opposition in the state, the BJP.

Though the TMC is part of the INDIA bloc, it does not have a seat-sharing arrangement with the other parties in the alliance, like Congress and the Left parties in the state.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC won 34 seats in the state, while the BJP had to settle for just 2 seats. The CPI (M) won 2 seats, while the Congress bagged 4.

However, the BJP came up with a much-improved showing in the 2019 polls, winning 18 seats against the TMC's 22. The Congress's tally dropped to just 2 seats, while the Left scored a blank. (ANI)

