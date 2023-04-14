New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday conducted searches at six locations including at the premises of an MLA of Burwan constituency in an ongoing investigation against the teacher's recruitment scam.

The CBI teams conducted searches at the premises of TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha in Birbhum, Murshidabad and Kolkata.

It was alleged that the accused acted as a conduit in collecting money from the candidates by promising them jobs in the education department as teachers in the recruitment process of 1st SLST 2016 for classes 9th and 10th .

During searches, several incriminating materials including primary and upper teacher recruitment, documents containing the list of the candidates, and amounts mentioned against them were recovered.

Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

