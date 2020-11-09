Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 9 (ANI): People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration is not the enemy of the nation, but that of of the ruling BJP, said NCP leader Farooq Abdullah here on Monday.

"We're not nation's enemies. We're enemies of the BJP. They want to separate Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians from each other. We believe in the India of Mahatma Gandhi where everyone is equal," said Abdullah while talking to media.

Also Read | Arnab Goswami to be Questioned Daily for 3 Hours in Taloja Jail, Alibaug Court Grants Permission to Crime Branch.

He added that the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration is an alliance of political parties, and all of them will fight the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) election together.

"We're not a gang but an alliance of parties. Those who call us a gang are the biggest dacoits; so they see everyone as a gang... We'll fight the election together but we can't get one single election symbol so we'll contest on our respective symbols with joint candidates," he said.

Also Read | Delhi Firecracker Ban: Gopal Rai Warns of Action Under Air Act Against Violators.

On Saturday, Abdulla had clarified the speculations about the Congress contesting the DDC elections. "The Congress party is still a part of the People's Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration and we will fight the DDC elections together."

Earlier today, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also confirmed that her party will contest the DDC election under the umbrella of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration.

"Under our chairperson Farooq Abdullah, we are fighting the elections together. The problems of people are more important than fighting elections independently. We all came together to fight against the divisive powers trying to divide Jammu and Kashmir," said Mufti. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)