New Delhi, November 9: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said that if anyone violates the ban on the firecrackers then the violator will be penalized under the Air act. He also said that the Delhi Police and DMs will work together to enforce the ban on firecrackers, if a violation happens then the Delhi police will register FIR against violators under the Air Act. He said that around 150 tankers are sprinkling water at the roads of Delhi to combat dust pollution and the numbers will be increased soon. Arvind Kejriwal Govt’s Electric Vehicle Policy to Feature in UN Dialogue on Zero Emission.

Rai said, "The pollution in Delhi is increasing every day and looking into the situation, I have directed the PWD officials to sprinkle water at every important road. I have directed the PWD to deploy water tankers at the key roads of Delhi from which the sprinkling can be done and by this, the immediate relief from the dust pollution can be achieved. Till now nearly 150 water tankers are working across Delhi."

He said, "In Delhi, the air is getting toxic because of the stubble burning in the neighbouring state. The winter is also here and I think that till Diwali the situation will be like this and might deteriorate. The Delhi government is taking every possible step to combat air pollution by curbing the sources of pollution inside Delhi."

Rai said, "Today I met the officials of the environment department and the revenue department along with the representatives of the Delhi Police, the district magistrates and divisional commissioners. In this meeting, we have issued a guideline regarding the ban on the firecrackers to the Delhi police and the Delhi police have ensured that the guidelines will be implemented. The Delhi police will file FIR against the violators under the Air Act.

He said, "I want to request every citizen of Delhi to follow the ban on the firecrackers. Though I have directed the district administration, this is a matter of our own concern. Today the NGT has also directed that no firecrackers will be allowed in Delhi and the adjacent area. Earlier the Delhi government allowed green crackers but looking into the situation of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and the pollution the Delhi government has decided to ban any kind of firecrackers."

He further said that, "To combat the vehicular pollution we are running the red light campaign to put a check on the toxic emissions from the vehicles."