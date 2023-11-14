India News

Dharwad (Karnataka) [India], November 14 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP's election in charge of Rajasthan Pralhad Joshi on Monday exuded confidence that his party will win in the upcoming Assembly election in the state with a thumping majority.

"We are going to win the Rajasthan Assembly election with a thumping majority," Pralhad Joshi said while talking to ANI in Hubbali in Dharwad district of Karnataka.

He said the BJP this time will repeat its performance in the 2013 Rajasthan Assembly election.

" In 2013, the BJP came to power with a record margin...This time, the BJP is aiming, and there is an expectation that the same result will repeat for the BJP... We will form a strong and stable government there," he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to release its Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly elections on November 16. Party President JP Nadda will unveil the manifesto, which is expected to include several promising announcements, though the specifics remain undisclosed.

Party sources said that the manifesto may encompass relief measures for government employees addressing wage disparities, support for unorganised sector workers, and expansion of the Devnarayan scheme for religious site development.

The manifesto may also include five dozen commitments, such as free education up to post-graduation for students, and providing gas cylinders to families covered under the Ujjwala and Ladli Sister schemes for Rs 450, said party sources.

BJP manifesto committee comprises Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Coordinator Ghanshyam Tiwari, Co-coordinator Kirodi Lal Meena, National Minister Alka Singh Gurjar, former Deputy Speaker Rao Rajendra Singh, former Central Minister Subhash Maharia, Prabhulal Saini, and Rakhil Rathore, among others.

Approximately one crore suggestions and forms have been collected from across Rajasthan for the BJP manifesto.

Rajasthan is set to undergo assembly polls on November 25, and the counting of votes will be done on December 3.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member House.

Ashok Gehlot eventually took the oath as CM with the support of BSP MLAs and independents. (ANI)

