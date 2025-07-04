Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 4 (ANI): Following the completion of four years as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami said that in the past four years, he has faced many challenges, but with the "grace of god", every time it became an "opportunity" for him.

Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the 'Northern Region Ministers Conference on Civil Aviation' in Dehradun. He was accompanied by Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu.

Also Read | PNB, Indian Bank and Bank of India Cut MCLR by 5 BPS in July 2025 After RBI Repo Rate Cut; Home, Personal Loans May Get Cheaper.

"Today is a special day for me too because exactly four years ago, my party entrusted me with the responsibility of the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. In these four years, with the inspiration and guidance of the Prime Minister, we faced many challenges and every time, with the grace of God, those challenges became opportunities for us", CM Dhami said.

Meanwhile, he stated that his government imbibed the "basic mantra" of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayaas' and has constantly tried to take the "self-respect" of Uttarakhand to new heights.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did White House Deny S Jaishankar's Request To Meet Donald Trump? MEA Refutes Claims About WH Denying EAM's Request To Meet US President.

"As Ram Mohan ji used to say, 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayaas', by imbibing this basic mantra, we have constantly tried to take the self-respect of Uttarakhand to new heights", Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

The Uttarakhand CM also hailed Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu's "visionary leadership" under whom the Indian civil aviation sector has touched "new heights".

CM Dhami thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu for allowing hosting Northern Region Ministers Conference on Civil Aviation in Uttarakhand and stated that it was like a "celebration" for his government.

"It is a matter of great joy for us that we have got the opportunity to host the conference of Civil Aviation Ministers of North India. It is like a celebration for us because so many service providers are here and Minister of Government of India Ram Mohan Naidu ji is presiding over it today. I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister Ram Mohan Naidu ji. Under their visionary leadership, today this sector is not only touching unprecedented heights but is also becoming easy and accessible for the common citizens", CM Dhami said.

The Uttarakhand CM stressed on the recent helicopter accidents in the state during the Char Dham Yatra and mentioned that the helicopter services will resume in the month of September. He asserted that the government is working on a "more secure" Standard Operating Procedures model.

CM Dhami mentioned that his government has ensured the safety of the passengers and every helicopter service should be operated by following the guidelines.

"Recently, some unfortunate incidents came to light during the Chardham Yatra... When helicopter services are restarted in September, we will work with more secure Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)... We have also ensured that there is no compromise with the safety of the passengers. All helicopter services should operate within the prescribed guidelines... I request the helicopter operators in Uttarakhand to provide special training to their pilots for flying in Uttarakhand", CM Dhami said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)