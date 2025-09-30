New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged people to make India self-reliant and embrace Swadeshi and said less is India's dependence on foreign products, better it will be for the country.

PM Modi, who inaugurated Delhi BJP's newly-built office here, said the relationship between Delhi and the BJP isn't just about a city and a party but of service and culture.

"Today, during these sacred days of Navratri, Delhi BJP has received its new office... My heartiest congratulations to all the workers of Delhi BJP. The BJP has completed 45 years since its founding... But the seed from which the BJP has grown into such a massive banyan tree was sown in October 1951, when the Jana Sangh was established under the leadership of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee," he said.

"For us each of our Karyalayas is no less significant than a Devalaya or Mandir. BJP Karyalayas are not just structures; they are vital connections that bridge the party with grassroots levels and the aspirations of the people. The BJP is in government to serve, not to wield Satta (power). This Karyalaya embodies and upholds that commitment, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that the identity of this Delhi BJP Karyalaya is defined not by its facilities, but by its unwavering dedication to public service," he added.

PM Modi said when the Metropolitan Council was formed, leaders like LK Advani and VK Malhotra became the voice of the people of Delhi.

"During the Emergency, Jan Sangh leaders fought alongside the people of Delhi against the oppression of the government. During the 1984 Sikh riots, a devastating blow to the soul and humanity of Delhi was inflicted and Delhi BJP workers protected our Sikh brothers and sisters in every possible way at that time," he said.

"The relationship between Delhi and the BJP isn't just about a city and a party. It's about service, culture... First, as the Jan Sangh and then as the BJP, our party has been connected to the heart of Delhi and its interests. Since the founding of the Jan Sangh, we have served the people of Delhi in every way. Jan Sangh workers made rehabilitation arrangements for the victims who came to Delhi after partition," he added.

He talked of the GST reforms brought about by his government and also targeted the Congress.

"It is essential to raise awareness among consumers as well as our shopkeeper brothers. In states where we are in Opposition, our responsibilities become even greater. We must hold the government accountable to ensure that GST reductions are passed on to the public. For instance, in Himachal Pradesh, as soon as the GST on cement was reduced, the price was immediately raised, effectively exploiting the people from day one. We must work together to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat and promote Swadeshi initiatives. This is a vital responsibility for BJP karyakartas," he said.

"In 2014, when the Congress government was in power. 'Yeh Bayaan-bahadur' are experts at making false statements every day. But let me expose them. What was the state of income tax in our country until 2014? Incomes above 2 lakh rupees were taxable. Today, incomes up to 12 lakh rupees are taxed at zero. The same was true for taxes on goods and services. Before 2014, if a family spent 1 lakh rupees a year on daily needs, they had to pay around 25,000 rupees in taxes," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also talked of relief in income tax limits

"When we introduced GST in 2017, goods became cheaper. Taxes were also reduced, and now, after the Next Generation GST reform, a family has to pay only Rs 5000-6000 in taxes on an expenditure of one lakh rupees. This means that compared to 11 years ago, the family is guaranteed to save approximately Rs 20,000 every year. If we combine the income tax and GST savings, the countrymen will save approximately Rs 2.5 lakh crore every year," he said.

"We have to make India self-reliant and embrace Swadeshi. It is the responsibility of BJP workers to ensure that every shop has a board, and a large one with the inscription 'Say with pride, this is Swadeshi.' This should be displayed in every shop. This is the responsibility of every BJP worker. The less our dependence on foreign products, the better it will be for the country," PM Modi added.

PM Modi said the BJP-NDA governments have given the country a new model of good governance.

"We are moving forward with the mantra of development and legacy. We have given the highest priority to the security of the country and its citizens. We have freed the country from major scams. Our government's focus is on delivery, and also on increasing the savings of the common man," PM Modi said.

"After a gap of many years, Delhi now has a BJP government. The people of Delhi have placed their dreams and hopes for a better future in the BJP. Therefore, every public representative sitting in the new state office has a huge responsibility. The Delhi BJP, our government, is working hard to meet the expectations of the people of Delhi. Building new homes for those living in slums, improving hundreds of government schools and hospitals in Delhi, introducing hundreds of electric buses in Delhi, working day and night to clean the Yamuna River, creating luxurious living spaces along the Yamuna River and other parts of the city. When the Delhi BJP government and the Delhi BJP office work shoulder to shoulder like this, we will be able to fulfill the dream of a developed India and a developed Delhi more quickly," he added.

PM Modi said every festival of the country should become like the festival of India and Indianness in Delhi.

"We all should strive for this. When we land at Singapore airport, there is light there during Diwali. Diwali wishes are written. In many countries of the world, when the heads of those countries light the Diwali lamps, do we feel happy or not? We feel proud. Similarly, if we celebrate the main festival of every state of India here, a wave of happiness will spread in that entire state. It is very important for the unity of the country. Patriotism is first for us. We have to fulfill it with great enthusiasm," PM Modi said. (ANI)

