Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday chaired a cabinet meeting and said that the state government implemented what had been decided in the new excise policy.

CM Chouhan said, "It was decided in the excise policy to close the Ahatas (a palace attached to liquor shops to facilitate drinking). I am happy to inform you that it has been implemented. A total of 2611 Ahatas across the state have been closed."

"Besides, 232 such liquor shops which used to come within 100 metre radius of religious places, schools etc. have also been removed from there. So I think that we have implemented what we had decided in the excise policy," Chouhan added.

During the meeting, talking about the crop loss of farmers due to untimely rain and hailstrom in the state, CM Chouhan said that necessary action was being taken by the district administration to help the hailstorm-affected farmers across the state. There had been damage in about 70,000 hectares, information about four to five districts were yet to come.

Ministers should once themselves inspect the ongoing activities for survey and relief in their respective areas. After the survey, the amount of relief will be released in the farmers' account as soon as possible through a single click. It is also to ensure that the benefits of crop insurance schemes are made available to the farmers, Chouhan added.

"Wheat procurement is also starting. Ministers should ensure proper arrangements for procurement of wheat in their areas. Wheat affected by rain will also be purchased. We are committed to provide all possible support to the farmers in times of crisis. Arrangement of procurement centres, availability of gunny bags, transportation etc. should be ensured without difficulty," the chief minister said.

Ahead of the Cabinet meeting, CM Chouhan also informed the ministers about the Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana.

It is the first campaign which has become a people's campaign, there was no server down issue while registering for the scheme. The people are filling forms while sitting on the streets. 47,94,000 registrations have been done so far, the chief minister said.

On Monday, there was a Ladli Bahna conference in Betul district. There were almost one lakh women in the conference, such a big gathering has never happened in Betul in the history till date. The women were full of enthusiasm, he added. (ANI)

