New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Congress is aware abaout the hidden agenda of the BJP and they (Congress party) are ready to face them.

"We know the agenda of the BJP, we know their hidden agenda. Congress party knows very well how to face it and we will face it," Siddaramaiah said.

This came after the Karnataka Congress leaders had a meeting with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi here on Wednesday over preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Meanwhile Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar negated the claims made by the BJP that the state government does not have a budget.

Responding to the BJP's allegations, DK Shivakumar said, "Who said that? Karnataka is a very strong state. We have made plans, we are going to implement them. It is the land of Basavanna, we are going to implement whatever we said"

"Siddaramaiah has given a budget and every financial aspect has been kept ready. We are going to implement even after elections," he added.

Speaking after the meeting, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala announced that a senior leader of the party organisation and a Minister will be incharge of a Parliamentary seat in Karnataka until the Lok Sabha election.

"An important decision was taken that a senior leader of the party organisation and a minister will be the incharge of a Parliamentary seat. For the next six-seven months, until the Lok Sabha election, they will be responsible for the preparations of party organisation," Surjewala said.

Announcing a welfare benefit for women, Randeep Surjewala said, "...Between 15th-20th August, around 1.30 crore women will start getting Rs 2000 per month directly into their bank accounts."

Speaking about the meeting, Surjewala said, "A meeting of more than 36 senior leaders of Karnataka Congress, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, was held today." (ANI)

