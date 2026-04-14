By Naveen Nishant

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 14 (ANI): DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran on Tuesday said his party will fight for the rights of the Southern states as he claimed that the Centre is trying to snatch away their rights.

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On Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin releasing a video on the delimitation issue, Dayanidhi Maran said, "Exactly, this is what they are trying to take away the powers of all Southern states. We will fight for the rights of the Southern states. Every time the BJP wants to steal away our rights."

Maran campaigned for the DMK candidate in the Egmore assembly constituency on Tuesday.

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Speaking exclusively with ANI on the election campaign in Chennai, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran said, "We have a wonderful campaign. We have Tamil Prasanna, who is very well known in the political field. He is now contesting from the Egmore constituency and is a prospective winning candidate. And again, this is part of Central Chennai. So, always Egmore is the pride of Chennai, and Mr Tamil Prasanna is going to be a successful candidate from DMK."

On the BJP manifesto, Dayanidhi Maran said, "First, ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give the 15 lakh rupees to every account, which he promised 12 years back. I think there are so many failed promises by the BJP. In fact, the people of Tamil Nadu know that the BJP lies, and Modi lies, Amit Shah lies, and Nirmala Sitharaman lies."

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with his party TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)