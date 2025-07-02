New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Monsoon remains weak in the national capital with scattered rains, high humidity and no significant showers expected in the coming days.

Over the past few days, Delhi has witnessed a mix of cloudy skies in the morning, followed by sunshine later in the day, with light showers reported at a few locations.

Also Read | Shefali Jariwala Death Case: Actress’ Autopsy Conducted, Opinion About Cause of Death 'Reserved', Says Mumbai Police.

The city remains in the ‘green' zone and continues to grapple with high humidity since the monsoon arrived on Sunday.

According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) colour-coded forecast, the city is expected to remain in the green zone for the next seven days, with no warnings issued.

Also Read | ‘Raj Thackeray May Take Over Shiv Sena If He Joins Hands With Uddhav Thackeray’, Claims Union Minister Narayan Rane.

The maximum temperature settled at 36.6 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees below normal, on Wednesday. The minimum temperature was 27.6 degrees Celsius, 0.3 degrees below normal.

The primary weather station of Delhi Safdarjung received 0.3 mm of rain in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am, the Met department said, adding that the highest rainfall was received of 15.5 mm in Najafgarh.

SPS Mayur Vihar received 1.5 mm rain, Narela received 0.5 mm rain, Palam received 0.4 mm rain, and Ridge and Ayanagar received 0.2 mm each.

On Wednesday, between 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm, Najafgarh received 3.5 mm rain, Palam received 1 mm and Narela and SPS Mayur Vihar received 0.5 mm each.

The relative humidity was recorded at 74 per cent at 8.30 am and 64 per cent at 5.30 pm.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 83, in the 'satisfactory' category, at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)