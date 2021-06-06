Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): The Indore administration and Excise Department on Saturday raided a hotel where a marriage ceremony was taking place flouting COVID-19 rules.

According to Girish Sikarwar, around 40 people were gathered at the wedding in Jhumar Ghat, Kishanganj, which took place without the required permission. Illegal liquor was also being served.

"35 to 40 people gathered here for a wedding at a hotel. Several illegal liquor bottles were also found. Action is being taken against the concerned parties," Sikarwar said.

Sikarwar said that action will also be taken against the bride and groom and the hotel will be sealed.

"We were told about a wedding taking place in this hotel. Several COVID-19 norms were violated. Action will be taken against the groom, bride and hotel authorities," Sunil Jaiswal Tehsildar Kishanganj said.

Several restrictions have been in place in Madhya Pradesh for several weeks after a massive surge in COVID-19 cases was reported. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the gradual unlock process on May 22, citing that cases are now under control.

As per the latest guidelines, only 20 people are allowed at weddings.

Madhya Pradesh reported 718 new cases, 38 deaths and 2,225 recoveries on Saturday, taking the total active cases in the state to 11,344. (ANI)

