Bengaluru, Jul 14 (PTI) The week-long lockdown in Bengaluru to contain the coronavirus spike in the city came into force on Tuesday night.

The Karnataka government said this will be a stringent lockdown compared to the previous one, which commenced on March 24.

Also Read | Madurai Police Using Drones With Speakers to Create Awareness Among People Regarding COVID-19: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 14, 2020.

Shops selling groceries, ration, fruits, vegetables, milk, meat and fish are permitted to open from 6 am to noon in Bengaluru, as it goes into a week-long lockdown to check the rise in COVID-19 cases, the government had said.

"We have to implement the lockdown strictly. We have allowed shops to remain open from 6 am to noon. Medical and hospital services will be operational. The others will remain shut," Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters today after reviewing the lockdown related preparedness.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Address Youth on Occasion of World Youth Skills Day 2020 Which Also Marks 5th Anniversary of Skill India Mission.

He said the guidelines were released on Monday, which will be strictly followed.

He also said 50 per cent employees will be allowed to work in Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha and multi-storeyed buildings in Bengaluru.

"Restricted permission has been given at these important offices," Bommai explained.

Following the lockdown announcement, tipplers rushed to buy liquor and the sales was to the tune of Rs 410 crore in just two days.

According to a senior Excise officer, liquor worth Rs 230 crore was sold on Monday while it was Rs 180 crore on Tuesday.

There was a rush at grocery and vegetable stores as well on Monday and Tuesday.PTI GMS SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)