Shimla, Apr 20 (PTI) In a bid to tackle the coronavirus spread, the Kangra district administration has imposed a weekend lockdown from this week, according to a statement issued here on Tuesday.

The administration also prohibited the movement of people from 8 pm to 6 am daily. The movement restrictions came into force on Tuesday.

Issuing an order under Section 144 of the CrPC, Kangra District Magistrate Rakesh Prajapati said a complete lockdown will remain in force on Saturdays and Sundays.

