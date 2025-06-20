New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) With less than a month to go for her 27th birthday, family members of Tanya Tyagi, who passed away in a Canadian University, remember her as a hard-working woman, a bright student and a brilliant dancer.

Tanya's cousin, Vipul Tyagi (25), said the sad news of the demise of Tanya, a post-graduate student of food technology in the University of Alberta, was broken to her father on Wednesday morning by her roommates.

"We received a call from her roommates that they found her dead on the bed. The investigating officer in Canada has informed us that the cause of the death is possibly heart failure. However, it will be confirmed by the detailed reports, which will come after three months," Vipul said.

The process of bringing Tanya's mortal remains from Canada will begin around midnight on Friday and the same will be received by her family that resides in Delhi.

Vipul recalled that the family members used to talk to Tanya at least once a day and said her last phone call was short as she was tired and wanted to go to sleep.

"She was a very talented girl. Tanya was a bright student and you will get tired if you start counting her accolades. She was brilliant in extra-curricular activity, especially dancing. Her birthday is coming up on July 9," Vipul said.

Tanya went to Canada to pursue her master's degree in August 2023. She pursued her B.Tech from a college in India and wanted to study food technology in the University of Alberta, which is one of the best, as she enjoyed researching, Vipul recalled, adding that she had big dreams for her future.

"We are thankful to the ministry and the embassy for helping us and completing all formalities as soon as possible. Her friend there is acting as our point of contact. We are grateful to everyone for their support," he said.

"The Consulate is in touch with the authorities and will provide all required assistance to the bereaved family. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the family and friends of the deceased," the Consulate General of India in Vancouver said in a post on X on Thursday.

