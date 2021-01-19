Kolkata, Jan 19 (PTI) Welcoming the Centre's decision to celebrate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as 'Parakram Diwas', West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday described it as a "thoughtful and eminently deserving gesture".

Dhankhar said in a tweet that the day will be celebrated to honour and remember Netaji's indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation.

"A proud moment - a thoughtful and eminently deserving gesture @narendramodi -Government of India to celebrate every year the birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as 'Parakram Diwas'," he said.

The Centre has decided to celebrate Netaji's birth anniversary on January 23rd every year as 'Parakram Diwas' to inspire people of the country, especially the youth, to act with fortitude when faced with adversity, and to infuse in them a spirit of patriotic fervour.

