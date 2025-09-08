Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 8 (ANI): Following the directions of Himachal Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the notification to remove Rule 7A from the Himachal Pradesh Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2022, issued on Saturday, shall be held in abeyance.

According to the release, the Chief Minister said that the welfare of employees was a top priority for the State Government. Therefore, issuing such orders was not justified. He stressed that while making amendments in rules and regulations, humanitarian concerns must always be kept in mind.

Also Read | Anjana Om Kashyap Faces Legal Complaint Over 'Black and White' Episode on India-Pakistan Partition After Former IPS Amitabh Thakur Moves Lucknow Court.

Earlier today in Shimla, several employees' associations met the Chief Minister and requested that he withdraw the notification. The Chief Minister assured them that the present government was committed to safeguarding the interests of employees.

CM Sukhu further said that soon after assuming office, the present government restored the Old Pension Scheme for its employees. Apart from this, the government has also provided them with various financial benefits from time to time. He assured that the State Government would continue to protect the welfare of employees in the future as well.

Also Read | Kulgam Encounter Update: 2 Terrorists Killed in Ongoing Security Operation Gudar in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier today, CM Sukhu said, Himachal Pradesh has been officially declared a fully literate state.

Announcing a celebratory event attended by Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar, and other dignitaries.

CM Sukhu, in his address, said, "At the time of independence, the entire country was known as illiterate, and Himachal's literacy rate was just 7 per cent. After 78 years of independence, Himachal has become a fully literate state."

"For this, congratulations to everyone. My mother had studied up to the fifth grade, my father up to the seventh, but they were hardworking and educated us. I also worked hard and reached the position of Chief Minister," he added.

He criticised the previous BJP government, saying, "Before our government, the standard of public education had fallen sharply despite having good teachers and facilities. During the BJP's tenure, many wrong decisions were taken regarding education. Our government has made several changes, and in the next five years, we will change the face of school education. Our government will reduce the pressure on teachers." said Sukhu. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)