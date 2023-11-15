Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): A well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal Sea moved westwards and concentrated into a depression on Wednesday, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, IMD Visakhapatnam's MD Sunanda said, "Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea from Wednesday onwards."

"A low-pressure area is formed over the Bay of Bengal...Later it intensified into a depression in the west-central Bay of Bengal. Due to this, from Wednesday onwards, along and off the Andhra Pradesh coast, wind speeds are increasing...Winds will be prevailing for the 2 days - November 15 and 16. So fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea from Wednesday onwards," IMD Visakhapatnam, MD Sunanda said.

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather system is likely to move northwestwards initially and further north to northwestwards and intensify into a deep depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal off the Andhra Pradesh coast.

"Thereafter, it would recurve north northeastwards and reach over Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast on 17th morning & off North Odisha-West Bengal coasts on 18th November morning," she added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IMD also said, a low-pressure area formed over the Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a deep depression and cause heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha on November 16. (ANI)

