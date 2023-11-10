Kolkata, Nov 10 (PTI) West Bengal Advocate-General Soumendra Nath Mookherjee on Friday mailed his resignation to Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose, a Raj Bhavan official said.

Mookherjee is currently abroad, the official added.

Also Read | Gurugram Bus Fire: Death Toll Mounts to Four As Two Minors Succumb to Injuries.

"We received a mail from Mookherjee in which he tendered his resignation," the official said.

Mookherjee was appointed as the AG after Kishore Datta resigned from the post in September 2021.

Also Read | ISRO Scientist and Chandrayaan 3 Project Director Dr P Veeramuthuvel to Give Away 2 Years Worth Salary Received as Prize Money to Alma Mater.

He is the son of Satyabrata Mookherjee, who was a BJP minister in prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's cabinet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)