Kolkata, Apr 29 (PTI) Two persons were arrested in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district after an arms manufacturing 'factory' was busted on Saturday, police said. A kuchcha house at Ramchandrapur in Basanti police station area was raided in the early hours, and arms and items being used for manufacturing those were seized, Superintendent of Police Pushpa said.

Arms used to be manufactured at the house in the garb of women working on zari, she said.

Seven improvised long firearms were seized, besides several items to manufacture arms, she added.

Two persons were arrested from the house, and one of them was arrested in 2019 as well, police said.

Police said they were probing the motive to manufacture arms.

