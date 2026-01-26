India News | West Bengal: BJP Appoints Election In-charges for 294 Assembly Seats

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal State President Samik Bhattacharya has appointed in-charges for the respective assembly constituencies for the Legislative Assembly elections 2026.

Bhattacharya announced the Assembly in-charges on all 294 seats.

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The BJP has appointed Manash Ray as the in-charge on Nandigram seat, where Suvendu Adhikari defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the last Assembly polls in 2021. The party appointed Debasish Dey in Siliguri, Binod Moktan in Darjeeling, Sujit Kr Das in Malda, Kaberi Chatterjee in Asansol Dakshin, Dayamoy Chakraborty in Asansol Uttar and Asish Travedi on Kolkata Port seat.

Earlier, on January 24, the BJP announced the State Sankalp Patra Committee for the Assembly election.

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According to WB BJP, the State Sankalpa Patra Committee comprises 11 members, with party leader Tapas Roy serving as the Chairman. MLA Ashok Lahiri serves as the Convener, and MLA Agnimitra Paul is the Co-Convener. The members include Chittaranjan Mandal, Manoj Tigga, Swapan Dasgupta, Shishir Bajoria, Amalkanti Ray, Vaishali Dalmia, Anirban Ganguly, and advocate Debjit Sarkar.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will visit West Bengal on January 30 and 31. During his two-day tour, Amit Shah is expected to hold important organisational and political meetings, further energising the party cadre and reviewing preparations for the upcoming political challenges in the state.

BJP's newly-appointed National President Nitin Nabin will be on his first official visit to West Bengal on January 27 and 28, during which he will participate in a series of key organisational meetings aimed at strengthening the party's grassroots framework ahead of the state assembly elections.

Nitin Nabin will chair a State Core Team Meeting in Durgapur on January 27, focusing on organisational strategy, political roadmap, and upcoming programmes.

This comes as the BJP aims to win the upcoming West Bengal elections and end Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's 14-year rule. (ANI)

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