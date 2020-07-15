Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 15 (ANI): The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team has arrested one person, Niloy Singh, in connection with the death case of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy, whose body was found hanging here in West Bengal.

In the suicide note recovered from the pocket of the deceased MLA, Niloy Singh's name was mentioned on it, police officials said.

CID took charge of the investigation into the death of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy, who was found hanging on Monday morning in the Hemtabad area of Bengal's North Dinajpur district, on Wednesday. This is the first arrest made by the investigation agency into the case.

The West Bengal BJP leadership had called for a 12-hour bandh in the districts of North Bengal on Tuesday over Roy's death. Members and workers of the state unit of BJP staged a protest in Kolkata alleging foul play. (ANI)

