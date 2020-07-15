The Maharashtra board is ready to announce the class 12 results today, July 15, 2020. However, no official date on the same has been confirmed. How to Check 12th HSC Result? Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the result link of Maharashtra HSC 12th result 2020.

Enter roll number of the student and submit.

Your HSC 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the computer screen.

Click and download the same for future reference. The Maharashtra board is ready to announce the class 12 results today, students waiting for their scores must note that the HSC 12th Result 2020 will be made available at the official websites; mahresult.nic.in and mahasscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. The Maharashtra HSC 12th result 2020 is expected to be declared soon. Media reports suggest that the scores would be released today. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the HSC 12th Result 2020 today. According to reports more than 31 lakh candidates have appeared for MSBSHSE HSC and SSC board exams this year. As the Maharashtra board is ready to announce the class 12 results today, students waiting for their scores must note that the HSC 12th Result 2020 will be made available at the official websites; mahresult.nic.in and mahasscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. There is a possibility that due to heavy traffic during the result declaration, the official MSBSHSE site might delay in responding, in such case, students can visit examresults.net to check and download their HSC 12th Result 2020. In this blog, we will bring you the HSC 12th Result 2020 live news updates as and when the result, passing percentage, toppers list and overall statistics are announced.

The Maharashtra HSC board exams 2020 were stared from February 18 and concluded on March 18, before the nationwide lockdown kicked in. However, for SSC exams which started on March and scheduled to end on March 23, could not be conducted as per timeline. The last paper for SSC board exam, Geography had to be cancelled. Students will get marks based on the average marks received in other subjects of the board exams. After the HSC board exam 2020 result, MSBSHSE will announce the SSC result, which is expected by the end of this month.

To pass the Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020, students will have to score at least 35 percent marks in each subjects. After the results are declared, those who have cleared the exams will be issued with the original mark sheet, on a later date and that needs to be collected by students from their respective schools.