Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], October 7 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Khagen Murmu in the hospital on Tuesday, a day after he was allegedly attacked while distributing flood relief material in Nagrakata.

Khagen Murmu was reportedly attacked by some local persons while he was visiting flood-affected areas in Jalpaiguri's Dooars region in West Bengal on October 6 to oversee relief and rescue operations, whereupon, he sustained serious injuries to the head. Along with Murmu, West Bengal MLA Shankar Ghosh also alleged he was attacked while distributing relief materials.

CM Mamata Banerjee said, "There is nothing serious. I have seen the report. He is under observation because he has high diabetes. There is an injury behind his ears."

Earlier, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday condemned the attack on BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh in Nagrakata, Jalpaiguri district and assured that the culprits would be arrested within 24 hours.

"The attack on the elected representatives of the people, MP and MLA, is dastardly shocking and benumbing, something which never should have happened in a democracy. This cannot be allowed to continue in an enlightened state like Bengal. It's very shocking that all this happened in the presence of the Police", Governor Bose told reporters here.

While criticising the police for "not doing their duty", he said that stern action will be taken against the culprits, and he will ensure that the guilty are apprehended within 24 hours.

"Police are supposed to uphold the Constitution of India and the rule of law. But they are conniving and not doing their duty. This is a very sad state of affairs. Stern action will be taken against the culprit. I will see that in 24 hours, the culprits are apprehended. Otherwise, serious action will be taken", he added.

Earlier, BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh alleged that he, along with Malda North MP Khagen Murmu, was attacked in Nagrakata in North Bengal while distributing relief materials for people affected by the flood and landslides in the state.

The incident sparked a row between the BJP and the TMC in West Bengal as Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the state government over the incident. Meanwhile, CM Mamata Banerjee alleged that he was politicising the floods and landslides in North Bengal, calling it "unfortunate and deeply concerning." (ANI)

