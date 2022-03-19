Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 19 (ANI): CPI(M) candidate Saira Shah Halim on Saturday said that she is contesting the upcoming Ballygunge Assembly bypolls in a bid to end communal politics and to build a syncretic culture.

"Ballygunge is an interesting constituency. There are people from all strata of society. Issues of education, jobs, sanitation, electricity and water need to be solved. I am contesting to end communal politics and to build a syncretic culture," Saira told ANI.

The Left Front has fielded the CPI (M) candidate against Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Babul Supriyo and BJP's nominee Keya Ghosh. Saira, an activist and motivational speaker is the niece of actor Naseeruddin Shah. Her husband Dr Fuad Halim had contested the 2011 Assembly polls from the Ballygunge seat on a CPI(M) ticket.

By-polls in the Ballygunge Assembly constituency will be held on April 12 while results will be declared on April 16.

The polls are seen as a prestige battle in the state ruled by Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, which had trounced the BJP in the Assembly polls in 2021.

The Ballygunge Assembly seat fell vacant following the demise of state Minister Subrata Mukherjee. (ANI)

