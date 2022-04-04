New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) The ED on Monday said it has filed a charge sheet in a special anti-money laundering court in Kolkata in a case linked to "black marketing" of Bangladesh-made Remdesivir injections during the COVID-19 spread in 2021.

The prosecution complaint has been filed against the accused, identified by the agency in a statement issued here as Rahul Bardhan, Biswajit Das and Nishita Kanodia.

The complaint or charge sheet was filed before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Kolkata which has taken its cognisance, it said.

The Enforcement Directorate case against the accused stems from a Kolkata Police FIR of April last year where it was alleged that Rahul Bardhan "ran an illegal network of black marketing of Bangladeshi made Remdesivir and sold the same through the other two accused (Das and Kanodia) at exorbitant prices."

The anti-viral drug was part of the clinical management of coronavirus infected patients.

