Kharagpur, Jun 10 (PTI) A coach of the Medinipur-Howrah local train derailed at the Kharagpur station in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district on Saturday night, a South Eastern Railway official said.

The accident happened around 9 pm when the train was heading towards Howrah, and there was no one in the coach, they said.

The accident disrupted services of the route for around 30 minutes, they added.

Services resumed in the section after the coach, fifth from the engine, was lifted onto the line, officials said.

The accident happened around 140 km from Bahanagar Bazar railway station, where a triple-train crash on June 2 killed 288 people.

