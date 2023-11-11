Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], November 11 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in two hotels situated in the hill town of Darjeeling, West Bengal, on Friday and Saturday at midnight, said police.

As soon as the information was recieved, fire tenders reached to the spot and started dousing the fire.

Two private hotels in the hill town of Darjeeling were partially damaged in a massive fire last night.

The cause of the fire is not known yet and is still being probed, said police.

A case has been registered. Further investigation is underway. More information awaited. (ANI)

