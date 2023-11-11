Ghazipur, November 11: Heavy traffic was witnessed ahead of the Diwali festival on the road leading towards Anand Vihar Inter State Bus Terminal and railway station in New Delhi. Earlier, in anticipation of the traffic congestion during the Diwali and Dhanteras celebrations, the Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory for several parts of the national capital.

Areas including Chandni Chowk, Khari Baoli, Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, Sarojini Nagar, Sadar Bazar, Lajpat Nagar, Yusuf Sarai Market, Nehru Place, Greater Kailash, Tilak Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Kamala Nagar, and Rajouri Garden are expected to experience traffic congestion. Other market areas, including Saket J-Block, Anupam Cinema Market, and Dwarka Sectors 6 and 10, might remain affected due to the festivities. Diwali 2023: Massive Traffic Jam at Gurugram-Delhi Expressway Ahead of Deepawali (Watch Video)

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday announced that the state government would delay the proposed implementation of the odd-even car-rationing scheme in the city." The Supreme Court observed on Friday that the report from the Amicus Curiae had suggested that the Odd-Even scheme did not help in bringing pollution levels down. Ahead of Diwali 2023 Gateway of India Lights up in Mumbai With Cricket World Cup Theme (Video and Pics Inside)

Heavy Traffic Ahead of Diwali on the Road Leading Towards Anand Vihar ISBT

#WATCH | Ghazipur: Heavy traffic ahead of Diwali festival on the road leading towards Anand Vihar ISBT and railway station pic.twitter.com/dUauSaCVE6 — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2023

Following the rainfall on Friday, there was a slight improvement in Delhi's air quality on Saturday. The air quality, which was previously categorized as 'Very Poor' by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), has now improved to the 'Poor' category. According to the AQI recorded at 7 am on Saturday, Anand Vihar was at 295, RK Puram at 230, Punjabi Bagh at 244, and ITO at 263.

